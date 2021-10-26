In so doing, too, Vance may have written his own tragedy. By any measure, he should lose his campaign. In a better world, it would be because he insulted the Trump (and his own) base by implying that they’d applaud the mocking of people in shock and grief. Meanwhile, Trump has been a bystander to this story who, one can always hope, has discovered the interior rewards of the high road. He may well despise Baldwin for his wicked impersonations of him on “Saturday Night Live,” which were hilarious to anyone with a sense of humor. But contrary to Vance’s craven calculation, Trump has stayed silent on the tragedy.