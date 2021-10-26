Instead, Garland has tried to whitewash his actions, telling Congress last week that he did not use the words “domestic terrorism” or “Patriot Act” in his memorandum. That was intentionally misleading. In a statement accompanying the memorandum’s release, the Justice Department announced it intended to create “a task force, consisting of representatives from the department’s … National Security Division,” among others, to “determine how federal enforcement tools can be used to prosecute these crimes.” According to the Justice Department website, the “National Security Division (NSD) was created in March 2006 by the USA PATRIOT Reauthorization and Improvement Act” to “protect the United States from threats to our national security.” So Garland was doing exactly what the NSBA asked — ordering the use of the Patriot Act to investigate parents who come to school board meetings to exercise their First Amendment rights.