Powell, after holding high office under three Republican presidents, endorsed Barack Obama in 2008 and later spoke out against the menace posed by Trump. After Jan. 6, he said he no longer considered himself a Republican and criticized Republicans who “would not stand up and tell the truth.” That earned him, after his death, the ultimate backhanded tribute. Trump, with his trademark cruelty, reviled Powell last week as a “classic RINO.” As for McCain, it has been more than three years since he died, yet Trump is still attacking him and his family. Despite all this, 78 percent of Republicans want this solipsistic sadist to run for president again — and because Senate Republicans refused to convict Trump during his two impeachment trials and bar him from running again, there is nothing to stand in his way.