If temporary benefits expire as written, the nation will derive little long-term good for its money. Democrats might bet that future Congresses — even those run by Republicans — would not want to revoke popular benefits. If that is so, the Democrats’ bill would effectively write a suite of expensive new programs into the law without long-term revenue streams to back them. That is largely because Ms. Sinema derailed Democrats’ plan to roll back President Donald Trump’s ruinous tax cuts, which were massive giveaways to the rich at a time of high wealth inequality and big budget deficits. Rather than modestly raising the individual and corporate tax rates, she appears to have forced Democrats into embracing a complex billionaire tax that the Supreme Court might well strike down. Another big revenue source, pumped-up Internal Revenue Service tax enforcement, may well fail to bring in the massive amounts Democrats claim it would. These squishy pay-fors seem designed to provide an illusion of fiscal integrity that could quickly evaporate after the bill passes.