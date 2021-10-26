Some Democratic pollsters, like David Shor, argue that doesn’t matter for the elections, because climate is only an issue for “very liberal white people.” Real Americans, the argument goes, care about jobs and about the price of food and gas. But extreme weather has knocked sense into people across the world. Scientists have won the argument about the human responsibility for climate change, overcoming the lavishly funded lies of Big Oil. Even the media, driven in part by the remarkable organizing of Covering Climate Now, a global media consortium demanding more accurate reporting on climate change, is starting to acknowledge how climate change is behind the weather catastrophes increasing in number and force. (Disclosure: I serve as publisher of the Nation magazine, which helped assemble the coalition.)