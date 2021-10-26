Extending inoculations to the younger age group has the added benefit of helping the community. Kids can and do transmit covid-19 in school and home settings, and getting millions of children vaccinated can help reduce the coronavirus’s overall burden. But the main reason to authorize vaccines for young kids is not an altruistic one of safeguarding other vulnerable people; it’s to protect the kids themselves. It’s to give parents peace of mind to return to the office and travel without the constant worry of bringing the coronavirus back to their kids. And it is to reduce missed school days, as current protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that vaccinated people do not need to quarantine if exposed to covid-19.