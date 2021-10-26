Public opinion is not likely to change significantly even if the court overturns Roe v. Wade this term. Views on abortion itself have remained remarkably stable over the past 50 years, with a solid but not overwhelming majority saying abortion should be always or mostly legal. Crucially, the vast majority of people on either side of the debate express nuanced views and do not take absolutist positions. This indicates that most Americans do not prioritize abortion when they vote, strongly suggesting that they won’t become radicalized by a decision to overturn Roe. Activists on both sides will be energized by such a decision, but the crucial swing voter will likely remain focused on other issues and thus not be dragooned into a court-packing crusade.