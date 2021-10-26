To begin, Americans do not support expanding the court. A recent Politico-Morning Consult poll shows only 40 percent approve of such an idea while 41 percent oppose it. Thirty-nine percent of independent voters oppose the idea, compared with 36 percent who support it, and Americans older than 40 years old — who vote at much higher rates than younger voters — oppose it by large margins. Democrats are having a hard enough time passing President Biden’s domestic agenda, which has stronger public support. They are not going to ram through an expansion of the court in defiance of public opinion.
Nor will they amend the filibuster to make court-packing possible. Key Democratic senators such as Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) have clearly stated they will not bow to partisan pressure to do away with the procedural barrier that gives minorities the ability to block Senate action. They know that Democrats have used the filibuster extensively in the recent past and do not want to bargain away their future power, especially to do something Americans don’t want. Because Republicans remain united in their support for the filibuster, that means there is absolutely no chance progressives can prevail on this.
Political logic also protects the court from political manipulation. Democrats maintain control of Congress only because they hold marginal seats in the House and have elected senators from states that backed former president Donald Trump. It means that the politically meaningful center of public opinion is to the right of the country’s center. If opinion on court-packing is split nationally, voters in red states with Democratic senators — such as Ohio, West Virginia and Montana — surely oppose adding members to the court. That’s surely why Montana’s Democratic senator, Jon Tester,has signaled his opposition in recent years and why Democratic senatorial candidates in 2020 largely panned the idea during their campaigns.
Public opinion is not likely to change significantly even if the court overturns Roe v. Wade this term. Views on abortion itself have remained remarkably stable over the past 50 years, with a solid but not overwhelming majority saying abortion should be always or mostly legal. Crucially, the vast majority of people on either side of the debate express nuanced views and do not take absolutist positions. This indicates that most Americans do not prioritize abortion when they vote, strongly suggesting that they won’t become radicalized by a decision to overturn Roe. Activists on both sides will be energized by such a decision, but the crucial swing voter will likely remain focused on other issues and thus not be dragooned into a court-packing crusade.
History also suggests court-packing is an unlikely outcome. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s effort to add members to the court in 1937 faltered even though he had just won reelection with a then-record 61 percent of the vote. Democrats and two smaller left-wing parties also held 347 House seats and 79 out of 96 seats in the Senate. Court decisions striking down key elements of Roosevelt’s New Deal were as divisive and controversial then as striking down Roe would be today. Yet even a phenomenally popular president backed by historic congressional majorities couldn’t pack the court. A president with near-record unpopularity for this point in his tenure, backed by the narrowest of congressional majorities, will not accomplish what the great FDR couldn’t.
Progressive dominance of key institutions will surely amplify their outrage over court decisions they do not like. But they don’t represent the larger voting public. Americans want law, not politics, to govern our courts. The justices should keep calm and carry on.