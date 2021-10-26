The military has arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his cabinet; shut off the Internet; and, most ominously, fired on some of the thousands of civilians who took to the streets in protest of the putsch. Four deaths and 80 injuries have been reported. All of this occurred just a few weeks before a Nov. 17 deadline for the military to hand over control of the civil-military provisional government to Mr. Hamdok. More bloodshed can hardly be ruled out, given the Sudanese military’s record, and that of allied militias, which includes killing100 protesters during the 2019 upheaval. Civil war is perhaps the most extreme risk; others include deepening economic hardship and, of course, a permanent reversion to dictatorship, despite Gen. Burhan’s promise that the 2023 election will still take place.