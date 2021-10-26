Perhaps the most interesting twist is that Zemmour is Jewish and still deeply invested in historical revisionism, particularly about the Holocaust. He has questioned the innocence of Alfred Dreyfus, the wrongfully convicted Jewish military captain accused of treason in the 19th Century. He repeatedly defended Philippe Pétain, the leader of the Vichy regime, which helped facilitate the deportation of 76,000 Jews to their deaths in Nazi concentration camps. He has also written that the families of those killed in an Islamist terror attack on a Toulouse Jewish school were somehow less French because they chose to bury their relatives in Israel.