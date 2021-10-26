So while there is a lot of media that appeals to center-left Democrats, Twitter has filled a gap for more progressive Democrats. This happened basically by accident. It’s not clear that Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, who co-founded the company in 2006, is that much more personally liberal than Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. But nonetheless, in the early 2010s, Twitter became such a popular place for Black Americans to discuss culture, politics and everything else that “Black Twitter” became a major phenomenon. Rather than relying on mainstream media, many of the activists who were part of the Black Lives Matter movement used Twitter to organize protests and describe the movement’s goals. Twitter also became a place where journalists and academics of all races posted not just their work but also their personal thoughts. And many of the earliest and most enthusiastic adopters of Twitter, as with other new technologies, were young. Any platform drawing heavily on that mix of people was bound to become an important platform on the left.