The state has a long history of turning to Washington for help. When John F. Kennedy campaigned in West Virginia in 1960, he was moved by the poverty and malnutrition he saw in a region that had been devastated by a decade-long decline in the coal industry and the lingering effects of the Great Depression. Kennedy promised that, if elected, he would use his first executive order to expand food assistance — to create what is today the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps.