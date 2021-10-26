Even the 16 states that banned pre-quickening abortions should hold dubious weight for originalists. Their laws were enacted in response to an all-male medical lobby that argued abortion was inherently “disastrous” to women’s health and that a woman was so “prone to … derangement” that she should not be “allowed to judge for herself in this matter.” Originalism is bound no more by these distorted views than it is bound by historic laws rooted in bigoted beliefs about white supremacy.