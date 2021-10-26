Of the four programs my son has participated in, three were amazing and one was good — just not a great fit for him. I am so grateful to the incredible professionals — therapists and staff — who help kids struggling with eating disorders, tech addiction or the other myriad issues kids face today. In my experience, no parent or guardian makes the decision to send a child away lightly. They do it when their teen gets in legal trouble or when their child’s behavior takes too big a toll on the rest of the family. They do it when they have tried everything and nothing else works.