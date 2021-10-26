It’s not a good idea to tell billionaires, “Don’t come to America. Don’t start your business here.” To tell the Steve Jobs and the Bill Gates and people like that, “This isn’t the place to begin your business. Go somewhere else.” That’s a bad idea. But number two, you’re going to tax people not when they sell something, but just when they own it and the value goes up. And what that means is that people who are multibillionaires are going to look and say, “I don’t want to invest in the stock market, because as that goes up I’m going to get taxed. So maybe I will instead invest in a ranch, or in paintings, or things that don’t build jobs and create a stronger economy.”