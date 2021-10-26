While children have not seen the worst of the pandemic, they do get infected, and have been especially hard hit by the delta variant. According to the FDA,of all the coronavirus infections in the United States, 22.3 percent occurred among people younger than 18 years old, with 8.7 percent among those who were between 5 and 11 years old. In the United States, coronavirus cases in children 5 to 11 years now constitute 39 percent of those younger than 18 years old. The number of cases among those in the 5 to 11 year old range is now as high as among adolescents 12 to 15 years of age, who are eligible for the vaccine. Children generally experience milder illness, but they do not exist in isolation from adults. They can transmit the virus, including to parents, teachers and others around them. Those children who do get infected are also potentially at risk for complications later on.