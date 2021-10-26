In June 2020, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addressed a gathering of his party’s wealthy donors. “I’m going to get rid of the bulk of Trump’s $2 trillion tax cut,” he told them, knowing this was not necessarily welcome news to such an audience. The 2017 tax law, Donald Trump’s signature domestic policy, gave disproportionate benefits to corporations and high-income households. Biden promised to raise an estimated $4 trillion over 10 years by boosting the same business and individual tax rates Trump and a Republican Congress had slashed.