History teaches that, over time, the gap between the stock market value of Tesla and the other modes of valuing the company will narrow. Either Tesla’s earnings will grow into its stock price or its stock price will shrink toward its earnings. Look at Amazon, which traced a similar straight-up trajectory; its ratio of stock price to earnings has narrowed to around 60 — still highly bullish, but down from the ionosphere. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)