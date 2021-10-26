Tensions over the credit reflect not just flawed Democratic messaging but also Americans’ skewed perceptions of benefits programs. Workers pay into Social Security and Medicare, so many view those benefits as ones they previously earned. But almost every Medicare recipient costs the system over time. And while future Social Security recipients are likely to put more money into the system than they take out, many current retirees have done the opposite. Meanwhile, social-safety-net programs are often devised with benefit cliffs that cut off aid for even minor increases in income. The result? Many come to feel beneficiaries are rewarded for not doing their part, while others are punished for the temerity of attempting to improve their circumstances.