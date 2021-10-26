On Nov. 2, Cengiz will finally get her chance. On that day she will testify in Khashoggi’s case at the Permanent People’s Tribunal, a forum created by leading civic society groups to hold states to account for human rights abuses. Nov. 2 is also the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists 2021, and the session at which Cengiz will appear has been organized by three leading press freedom organizations: the Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Without Borders and Free Press Unlimited. Khashoggi’s case is not the only one to be investigated at the tribunal, which will address attacks on journalists around the world.