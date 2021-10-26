There’s a good argument to be had over whether police officers should be held to the same legal standards as the rest of us, or, given the high stakes that come with those powers, we should hold them to a higher standard — complete fidelity to the letter and spirit of the law. But in a free society, there is no real argument that the officials we entrust with these powers should be held to a lower legal standard, that we should let them pick and choose which laws they want to follow. History cries out with warnings about what happens to such societies. We call them police states.