Like most of the patients in my hospital’s emergency department these days, a man I recently treated was middle-aged and otherwise healthy but had fallen ill with covid-19 — and was unvaccinated. By the time I met him, he was struggling to breathe, blue and scared, with oxygen levels not usually compatible with life. He had chosen not to be vaccinated because he feared side effects and misunderstood the risk of covid; when he became ill, he had spent hundreds of dollars for online remedies.