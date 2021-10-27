The executives insisted they were doing their best. Snap vice president for global public policy Jennifer Stout testified that blocking drug-related content has been a “top priority,” but sellers are “constantly evading our tactics, not just on Snapchat, but on every platform.” TikTok vice president Michael Beckerman said 97 percent of content that violates the app’s terms of service is removed before anyone complains. The latest transparency report from Facebook, which owns Instagram, says its artificial-intelligence systems proactively identified 95.4 percent of drug-related posts and removed 5.5 million posts about drugs during the first quarter of this year.