Each of these reforms comes with a price tag, but they are not as expensive as one might think. A randomized controlled trial at seven community colleges showed that including high school transcripts as part of placement strategies costs an average of $110 per student in the first year; once established, the cost is lower. The cost of implementing Guided Pathways reforms for an average community college is roughly $450 per full-time student per year (mostly directed at advising), or an additional 3 percent of annual operating costs. The ASAP program is more expensive — current estimates run about $3,900 per student per year — but ASAP is cost-effective because it produces so many more graduates than standard programs.