We recognize the political imperative to reduce the bill’s costs. Nonetheless, a relatively modest federal investment can go a long way toward enabling students to complete their studies and enter the workforce. States and community colleges are ready and able to meet this challenge — and at lower cost than the $45 billion Congress proposed for free community college.
Community colleges enroll more than a third of college students in the United States and serve as the major gateway to higher education and economic mobility for low-income and minority students — many of whom are the first in their families to attend college. As Biden and other proponents of the legislation have argued, these students are critical to the nation’s future economic success and viability as a democracy.
Yet community college outcomes are not what they should be. Just 40 percent of community college students complete a degree or certificate program within six years. This partly reflects the challenges that many community college students face — from inadequate preparation in primary and secondary school to the combined pressures of college, working and raising children — but it also is a result of entrenched practices that work against student success. These include an overreliance on developmental (or remedial) courses that do not count toward a college degree or prepare students for careers, and inadequate advising and support services to help students choose and complete their programs without racking up excess credits or expenses.
The good news is that community college leaders and researchers working together have learned a lot about how to make community colleges more effective. In the past 20 years, they have developed and tested policies and practices to keep students in school and put them on a more effective path toward degrees. For example:
- Placement strategies that include the use of high school transcripts, rather than test scores alone, result in fewer students placed into developmental courses and faster progress in earning college credits.
- The Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP), introduced in 2007 in the City University of New York system, offers block scheduling, intensive advising and financial support to community college students who agree to attend full time. Two randomized controlled trials found that ASAP nearly doubled graduation rates for students at CUNY and in Ohio community colleges that replicated the model.
- Guided Pathways, developed by the Community College Research Center at Teachers College, Columbia University, offers a framework that colleges can use to make sure every student has an academic and career plan and receives adequate advising and support from application through graduation or transfer. More than 400 community colleges nationwide have adopted the Guided Pathways model to undertake comprehensive reforms, and 16 states are implementing the framework throughout their community college systems.
Each of these reforms comes with a price tag, but they are not as expensive as one might think. A randomized controlled trial at seven community colleges showed that including high school transcripts as part of placement strategies costs an average of $110 per student in the first year; once established, the cost is lower. The cost of implementing Guided Pathways reforms for an average community college is roughly $450 per full-time student per year (mostly directed at advising), or an additional 3 percent of annual operating costs. The ASAP program is more expensive — current estimates run about $3,900 per student per year — but ASAP is cost-effective because it produces so many more graduates than standard programs.
A federal grant program could help states and community colleges selectively adopt and expand these proven reforms — at a pace appropriate to the needs of each institution and its students, and achievable in manageable budget increments. A September House education committee mark-up of the reconciliation bill included $9 billion over 10 years to support this effort. We hope it will survive so that all states may receive at least some funding. If less is approved, Congress could still consider allocating funds for a competitive grant program to support states and institutions that are most prepared to tackle the community college completion agenda.
However designed, the federal grant program should encourage the development and testing of new ideas to help students succeed. These reforms might lack the appeal of free community college, but they also might ultimately pay off more for students and society. We have the evidence, and states and colleges are poised to make the changes needed. Now is the time for Congress to make the investment.