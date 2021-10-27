Honors to the Brazilian leader, who was cited for nine alleged offenses ranging from “charlatanism” to deliberately flouting public health laws, plus a recommended free trip to the International Criminal Court in the Hague for “crimes against humanity” (the rapporteur’s accusation of “premeditated genocide” was excluded).
But don’t look for a Bolsonaro perp walk just yet. Despite all the other afflictions Brazilians have caught on his watch — stalled reforms, double-digit inflation, hunger and widening inequality, international pariah status — not even the deadly mismanagement of a global public health emergency might be enough to send him off.
The flailing populist still has a firewall of lawmakers who are keener on extracting line items and patronage from an enfeebled president than backing impeachment and an unpredictable succession. What’s more, most of these charges can go nowhere without the blessing of Prosecutor General Augusto Aras, who, playing William Barr to Bolsonaro’s Donald Trump, has unflaggingly shielded him from all legal challenges, including more than 100 pending impeachment petitions.
That’s the sort of personal protective equipment that allows a public figure to dismiss public grief and outrage as mere sniveling — “mimimi,” in Bolsonaro’s words.
Yet the best measure of the inquest’s impact may not be the number of criminal indictments it delivers but the scar tissue it leaves on Brazil’s body politic. Congressional probes have run the gamut from the spectacular to the ridiculous since Brazil’s return to constitutional democracy in 1988. Yet the covid hearings have made up for the occasional bouts of partisan caviling and pettifoggery with revelations to turn heads and stomachs.
Without them, Brazilians might never have learned how Bolsonaro and his hacks in white coats pushed fixit pills — including the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the dewormer ivermectin — while snubbing vaccines, even as Brazil surpassed 600,000 covid deaths. Nor might the public be any wiser about how, even after dropping their antivax denialism, the authorities flung wide the doors to dodgy middlemen peddling doses for padded prices. Likewise the country’s accelerated vaccine rollout (overtaking the United States in the share of the population receiving a single dose) owes largely to the succession of physicians, public health experts and covid survivors called to testify about the perils of the pandemic even as Bolsonaro scoffed at face masks, plumped for herd immunity over immunization and vowed never to bare his shoulder.
Yet nothing over the 177-day inquiry resonated like the Oct. 19 hearings dedicated to testimony from pandemic victims and survivors. It’s hard to say whose story was more devastating. Tech-school student Giovanna Gomes Mendes da Silva, from the northeast city of São Luís, lost her mother and father to covid-19 and its complications in the span of 14 days. Orphaned at age 19, Mendes is now the legal guardian of another orphan, her 10-year-old sister.
Then there was Katia Castilho, who saw her father for the last time in March on a video call from his São Paulo hospital bed. She was across town caring for her bedridden mother, whose private health provider had plied her with a “covid kit,” flush with the discredited medications that the health ministry touted for months, and Bolsonaro hypes to this day. A month later, both her parents were dead. The pile-up at the morgue was so great, her sister had to search through body bags for her father and later help the grave digger lower his casket into the ground.
It’s unclear how such serial tragedies will play out at the polls and in the streets. Some political analysts take a clinical view, arguing that growing vaccine coverage will dull the grief and anger. Bolsonaro, remarkably, still boasts a resilient about 30 percent approval rating, conceivably enough political capital in Brazil’s fractured multiparty field to slip him into a runoff election next October.
Whatever the political prognosis, Brazil’s cascading misfortunes have left a pall on the public mood.
Loyal “Bolsonaristas” still count on him clawing back some sympathy with a new emergency stipend to the poor. Yet that prospect spooks Brazil’s chary investors, who recoil at the fiscal contortionism such populist campaign sweeteners imply. (In 2016, President Dilma Rousseff was impeached for less.) When it became clear that the new covid payout would breach Brazil’s constitutionally mandated public spending cap, the respected treasury secretary, Bruno Funchal, and three top aides resigned. Such profligacy “would be disastrous,” Luis Stuhlberger and Daniel Leichsenring, of the blue-chip Verde Asset Management house, warned. The benchmark Sao Paulo bourse promptly plunged while the greenback soared against the battered real last week. Private lender Banco Itaú now forecasts a 0.5 percent economic downturn in 2022.
Call it economic mimimi.