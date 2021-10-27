Without them, Brazilians might never have learned how Bolsonaro and his hacks in white coats pushed fixit pills — including the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the dewormer ivermectin — while snubbing vaccines, even as Brazil surpassed 600,000 covid deaths. Nor might the public be any wiser about how, even after dropping their antivax denialism, the authorities flung wide the doors to dodgy middlemen peddling doses for padded prices. Likewise the country’s accelerated vaccine rollout (overtaking the United States in the share of the population receiving a single dose) owes largely to the succession of physicians, public health experts and covid survivors called to testify about the perils of the pandemic even as Bolsonaro scoffed at face masks, plumped for herd immunity over immunization and vowed never to bare his shoulder.