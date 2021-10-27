Albert wrote in his emailed resignation notice to the DCHA governing board that “it has been an honor to serve on this board.” Whether those feelings will be reciprocated by city taxpayers at the end of an in-depth DCHA probe is an altogether different matter. While accepting Albert’s resignation and thanking him for years of top-level service to the District, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) called for the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability to investigate “matters raised in recent press accounts” that might have caused Albert to conclude the time had come to hat up and head for the door. (Attempts to reach Albert for comment for this column were unsuccessful.)