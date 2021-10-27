The 9/11 issue aside, one can see why “Donnie Darko” might have had trouble taking off in wide release. Starring an almost-unknown Jake Gyllenhaal as the titular teen, the film is decidedly weird. Donnie is plagued by visions of a man in a horrifying bunny suit warning of the end of the world — though one of these visions appears to save his life; an airplane engine lands right on his bed during a nighttime walkabout directed by the visions. Is this a manifestation of schizophrenia, or something more? What should we make of the bubbles that protrude from his friends’ and family’s chests and seem to guide them about, invisible to all except Donnie?