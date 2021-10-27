What would work, then? Legislators could start not with regulating speech, but with issues such as privacy. The incentive to sell evermore personalized ads based on evermore personal information helps explain why sites insist on grabbing users’ attention at all cost. Or lawmakers could impose constraints that apply to everyone, and everything everyone says: restricting the ability of all posts to go viral, say, or at least requiring review beforehand. These ideas come with trade-offs, too. They would, indeed, block the boundless and endless flow of information that defines the digital age. Yet boundaries may be exactly what is needed — instead of more of the same from a different, and potentially dangerous, source.