But Haugen’s whistle has been heard around the world louder than any before, and the sound hasn’t stopped echoing. Her story combines the tropes of the time-tested whistleblower genre with the more modern ethos of Silicon Valley. (Heck, she’s even an early cryptocurrency investor who has absconded to the loosey-goosey tax regime of Puerto Rico.) There is our hero, as disillusioned as the rest of us with a company that was supposed to connect us but has ripped society to smithereens instead. And she’s disillusioned, too, with her own inability to improve things from the inside.