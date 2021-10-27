The music and fashion mogul — who earlier this month legally changed his name to Ye — also leaves behind an office in town where sometimes those customized trucks were parked outside.
West made a mark, but not a big one, here in Cody, a town of 10,000 people at the foot of the mountains in northwest Wyoming. Earlier this month, he put the 3,885-acre property south of town on the market for $11 million. A little more the two years ago, he had bought the property — Monster Lake Ranch, renamed West Lake Ranch — for an unknown amount, vowing to make Cody a manufacturing center for his Yeezy clothing business.
In a way, it made sense for one of this era’s biggest entertainers to set up shop in a place named for one of the 19th century’s top showmen, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody. It’s still a draw for tourists heading to Yellowstone National Park.
But this conservative, rural community isn’t exactly a hotbed for the latest celebrity gossip, hip-hop or high-fashion news. That’s why, when West announced that he was putting down roots here, many residents regarded the news as akin to reports of a UFO landing. The area has some well-known part-time residents, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who in 2009 bought a ranch that once belonged to Buffalo Bill. But nobody made as much noise or stirred as much speculation as West.
Most people didn’t know what to make of it. But many also took to social media to express at least tepid support for the celebrity coming to town. West’s conservative politics and proclamations of support for President Donald Trump gave some hope that he would fit in well and maybe even contribute to the community.
A music video shot at West’s ranch shortly after the purchase showed he had traded in his Balenciaga wardrobe for Carhartt work clothes. That would go over well with just about anybody in Wyoming.
Cody residents are mostly a down-to-earth bunch who tend to believe actions speak louder than words. A celebrity is not someone they would fuss over, unless that celebrity was John Wayne reincarnated or possibly a rodeo star.
When talking about West soon after his arrival, many locals joked, as they tend to do about newcomers, “Give him one winter.” The wind blows almost perpetually in Wyoming, but in midwinter it blows with a howling, unforgiving ferocity across the rolling landscape.
But West proved the skeptics wrong. He was an active presence in Cody through that first winter, leasing a manufacturing space for $108,000 a year and setting up business in another location with a 4,800-square-foot heavy-fabric industrial temporary structure.
He hadn’t slowed down by the following summer, despite the pandemic. He started several construction projects on his ranch. That gave the local economy a small boost. A handful of people landed jobs at his Yeezy operation as it got up and running.
Then, on July 4, 2020, West announced that he was going to run for president. Shortly after, he announced his running mate, a biblical life coach named Michelle Tidball, a Cody resident.
The clothing-production effort seemed to fall by the wayside. West was rarely seen in Cody during his campaign, right up until Election Day, when he cast his vote at the local recreation center, accompanied by about 20 political staffers and assistants.
Rumors were already circulating at the time that West was planning to move out of Cody. But at the rec center, when we asked him about his intentions, he said he planned to stay.
It was the last time West was seen engaging with the public in Cody. When his ranch was put up for sale a couple of weeks ago, it wasn’t a surprise. Were people’s feelings hurt? Not likely. Most expected his time in Cody to be ephemeral, and the general skepticism about his job promises was vindicated.
But West’s spending habits were a small financial blessing to Cody — he turned a local steak house into his go-to lunch spot, and flew his employees in and out of town multiple times a week.
Shortly after arriving, he put on a “Sunday Service” religious gathering in Cody that drew thousands from throughout the Rocky Mountain region, along with a bunch of curious locals. The event turned national attention to Cody and showcased the area’s natural beauty. That alone made his stay here, however abbreviated, a positive for the town.