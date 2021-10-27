But this conservative, rural community isn’t exactly a hotbed for the latest celebrity gossip, hip-hop or high-fashion news. That’s why, when West announced that he was putting down roots here, many residents regarded the news as akin to reports of a UFO landing. The area has some well-known part-time residents, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who in 2009 bought a ranch that once belonged to Buffalo Bill. But nobody made as much noise or stirred as much speculation as West.