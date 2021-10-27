The rise in militancy runs against the tide of peace-building that began in the early 2000s, as New Delhi sought to build stronger ties between Kashmir and mainland India. Under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the previous prime minister from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), New Delhi stressed the concept of Kashmiriyat (or Kashmiri identity), seeking to reassure the region that the Indian government will preserve its unique culture. In 2006, Vajpayee’s successor, Manmohan Singh, launched a program for the return of Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs who had fled in the 1990s, offering them jobs in the valley. In due time, violence declined: In 2001, more than 1,000 civilians had been killed in various militant attacks. By 2013, that figure came down to less than 20, according to the South Asia Terrorism Portal.