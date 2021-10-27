A federal judge on Oct. 14, however, ruled that for the purposes of an ongoing civil case, Project Veritas’s opponent in an upcoming civil trial was free to portray the group’s conduct in different terms. Citing statements made by O’Keefe in his book “American Pravda,” U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman wrote that they “provide a sufficient good faith evidentiary basis for plaintiffs to characterize defendants’ conduct in the events that gave rise to this case as a ‘political spying operation’ and to question Mr. O’Keefe about the conduct in those terms.” The court also denied Project Veritas’s request to bar evidence purportedly showing its support of former president Donald Trump, while recognizing that Project Veritas may seek to frame its actions as independent journalism.