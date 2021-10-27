“We feel that this is the appropriate way to do it,” Mr. Goodell said at the close of the first day of a two-day meeting of team owners. “We’re very conscious of making sure that we’re protecting those that came forward. They were incredibly brave, incredibly open, and we respect the pain that they probably went through all over again to come forward.” Lisa Banks, the attorney representing 40 former Washington Football Team employees, pointed out her clients didn’t ask for protection but for transparency and accountability. They are still waiting for a response to their request to meet with the league.