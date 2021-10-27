And because they are all in it to win it, this is a primary race with few precedents. I know of races where the last man standing was the only woman in a crowded field. I know of races where insiders have beaten outsiders and vice versa. Trump could make the difference here with an endorsement, but given the splintered field, it’s possible he could end up backing a loser. Does he want that on his résumé? He has picked horses in races where his influence seems likely to be decisive, but is that true in Ohio? There’s a reason all six candidates would welcome Portman’s endorsement. He outpolled Trump on the ballot in 2016.