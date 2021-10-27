To assert that they should not is only to say that basic American ideals and values should be honored. The thousands of migrants forced into a holding pattern by the Trump administration’s policy were easy prey for Mexican criminals and crime cartels, which victimized them with assaults, robbery and kidnapping for ransom schemes. More than 1,000 migrants, desperate to assert their asylum claims and build lives in the United States, were seized by armed gangs and held hostage until their friends or families could gain their release by paying off the kidnappers.