The new bureau will coordinate international cyber and digital policy, working through obscure United Nations organizations and other bodies that regulate technology and set standards for its use. The bureau must be approved by Congress, but Blinken is immediately creating a new “special envoy for critical and emerging technology” who will carry the U.S. agenda into the regulatory trenches.
Meanwhile, Chris Inglis, who as national cyber director is President Biden’s top cyber adviser, is crafting a strategy aimed at making cyberspace a more benign and better protected domain. His idea is that through new technology and better security, cyberspace can again become a zone of enrichment and freedom, rather than of risk and authoritarian control.
Biden is rolling out his tech initiatives piece by piece, but the idea is to create a broad matrix of partnerships that will create and enforce new global norms and standards for digital technology. Officials envision a lattice of different groups: The “Quad,” which partners India, Japan and Australia with the United States; the Trade and Technology Council, which joins the United States with the European Union; and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which unites the world’s 38 advanced industrial democracies.
These initiatives are China-focused. The aim is to check Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambition to dominate what he described in 2018 as the “commanding heights” of technology by mobilizing a coordinated response by “the West” (forgive the antiquated term). The danger is that, absent such U.S. diplomatic leadership, Beijing will gradually take control of the digital infrastructure while the technologically advanced democracies are slumbering.
“Tech policy” is the new “trade policy,” so to speak. The Biden administration (like the GOP) unfortunately remains allergic to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, ceding that ground to China, which is racing to join the organization that the United States created and then abandoned. Biden’s team is trying to insert its coordinated global tech agenda into the vacuum, in part as an alternative to multilateral trade partnerships like TPP.
Negotiating the new tech framework over the next year will fall largely to the special envoy and colleagues on the National Security Council staff such as Senior Director for Technology Tarun Chhabra, who have been honing the plans for months. Over time, the new Bureau for Cyberspace and Digital Policy will become the locus — coordinating the daily battles in regulatory bodies around the world.
The bureau, in theory, will coordinate with private companies such as Microsoft, which have been leaders in developing global “rules of the road” for cyber in the years when Washington disdained such guardrails, fearing they would limit American dominance. Those days, when the United States could rely on the first-mover advantage of its founding role in creating the Internet are past.
Blinken announced the new bureau Wednesday in a speech describing State’s broader modernization effort. In addition to the increased stress on cyber policy, he said the department will add new resources to deal with global health security after the coronavirus pandemic; climate change; and multilateral diplomacy. All good ideas, but they all need money — for a department that over the decades has been woefully underfunded. Underfunded modernization plans would be a step backward, not forward.
Covering the State Department off and on since the late 1970s, I’ve seen modernization efforts like this come and go. One problem often is that good diplomacy is a forward-leaning and sometimes dangerous business, but Congress oversees the department on a zero-defect philosophy. It’s easy to talk about greater global engagement, but one incident like the 2012 Benghazi attack can generate endless finger-pointing — and put our diplomats back in the bunker.
Blinken addressed the bunker-mentality problem directly Wednesday: “A world of zero risk is not a world in which American diplomacy can deliver. We have to accept risk and manage it smartly.” U.S. diplomacy needs to improve its game, especially after the fiasco of the Afghanistan pullout. Global tech policy is a good place to start.