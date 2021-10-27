Biden is rolling out his tech initiatives piece by piece, but the idea is to create a broad matrix of partnerships that will create and enforce new global norms and standards for digital technology. Officials envision a lattice of different groups: The “Quad,” which partners India, Japan and Australia with the United States; the Trade and Technology Council, which joins the United States with the European Union; and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which unites the world’s 38 advanced industrial democracies.