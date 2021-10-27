Wilson, who perhaps thinks niceness is overrated, does not play nicely with the other eight members of the Houston Community College System’s board of trustees. In 2018, the board, which has a tarnished recent history, reciprocated his antagonism, censuring him for having sinned against collegiality by things he had said and done. He twice sued the board (costing it nearly $300,000 in legal fees); he said the board has violated its bylaws; he hired one private investigator to discover whether a board member lived in the appropriate district, and another to investigate the board; he produced robocalls critical of the board; and he amplified his criticisms in interviews.