The choice to move former heritage minister Steven Guilbeault to the environment ministry got plenty of attention on cabinet announcement day. He was a disaster at the Ministry of Canadian Heritage, where he failed to shepherd Bill C-10, an Internet/broadcasting bill, through Parliament in one of the worst-managed legislative efforts in recent memory.That was welcome, because the bill was trash. But Guilbeault is a former environmental activist and Greenpeace employee who once climbed Toronto’s CN Tower to place a banner denouncing the climate records and policies of Canada and U.S. President George W. Bush. He was arrested for his efforts — and good for him. Whether the appointment means Trudeau is set to get more aggressive on climate, or whether he’s set to simply look more aggressive on climate remains to be seen, though the latter seems more likely.