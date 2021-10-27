Overall, the latest cabinet changes represent a sort of mitigated reset for Trudeau, with eyes to key files where the government has promised big — well, big by its standards — and will now face pressure to deliver.
Cabinet-making in Canada typically reflects a series of balancing acts: regional and linguistic considerations, competency and trustworthiness, and, more recently, gender. It also reflects discipline and punishment. One of the key ways prime ministers and their offices control members of Parliament is with the potential of a cabinet appointment. Play your cards right, toe the line, and you might find yourself on the inside. Alongside these considerations, talent is sometimes rewarded, while poor performance is punished.
In the 2021 shakeup, Trudeau’s appointment of Anita Anand, who successfully managed the country’s coronavirus vaccine procurement process, to a defense ministry that must reckon with and dismantle a culture of sexual misconduct is one instance of putting talent in the right place. Whether the Liberal government is serious about addressing the crisis at the ministry remains to be seen. But if they were serious about it, Anand is the leader you would choose. So, step one: check.
Years ago, a former provincial health minister told a group of would-be politicians that, as health minister, you should never be caught smiling. There’s always a crisis in health care, and there are always tough choices to make given (artificially) scare resources. Trudeau has appointed Jean-Yves Duclos to the ministry in the midst of ongoing and intersecting health challenges in Canada, including the pandemic, long wait times for procedures, inadequate funding and an aging population. Duclos is a quiet, effective, competent minister who typically stays out of the news because he is doing his job. Once again, if the Trudeau government wants to take health care reform seriously — and it’s not a given they do — Duclos is a proper choice for the job.
The choice to move former heritage minister Steven Guilbeault to the environment ministry got plenty of attention on cabinet announcement day. He was a disaster at the Ministry of Canadian Heritage, where he failed to shepherd Bill C-10, an Internet/broadcasting bill, through Parliament in one of the worst-managed legislative efforts in recent memory.That was welcome, because the bill was trash. But Guilbeault is a former environmental activist and Greenpeace employee who once climbed Toronto’s CN Tower to place a banner denouncing the climate records and policies of Canada and U.S. President George W. Bush. He was arrested for his efforts — and good for him. Whether the appointment means Trudeau is set to get more aggressive on climate, or whether he’s set to simply look more aggressive on climate remains to be seen, though the latter seems more likely.
There are other appointments or commitments to the status quo that are of note. Chrystia Freeland remains finance minister. Mélanie Joly has become the fifth foreign affairs minister in six years. Marc Miller moves to Minister of Crown-Indigenous relations — a file to watch carefully, especially as it concerns whether the federal government is prepared to engage in structural, material change in its relationship with Canada’s indigenous peoples. Pablo Rodriguez is back to the heritage ministry, where he’ll face down broadcast and Internet regulation issues that have been an absolute dumpster fire in the past, along with the bizarre and misguided Victims of Communism memorial.
For years, Trudeau was coated in Teflon. No longer. This Cabinet and prime minister will have to deliver big. A few appointments suggest potential, while others are far less encouraging. As always, however, speculation leads the way, and this government loves to indulge in symbolic posturing. Proof, if it arrives, will lag. So Canadians should keep an eye on the lag.