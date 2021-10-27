Wilder won — by just 6,741 votes out of more than 1.78 million cast.
We’ll know soon enough if a repeat of that historic contest is in store. But if Tuesday’s results are Wilder-Coleman close, will the losing side accept defeat, congratulate the winner and move on?
The closing arguments the major campaigns are rolling do not fill me with hope about anyone showing grace or humility once the votes are counted.
The reason? Both major party candidates are closing on a base-motivating message: fear.
For the Republicans, it’s a smorgasbord of fears: public schools are cesspools of crime, vice and dangerous books and ideas. So dangerous are these schools that GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin threatened to withhold funding unless districts put cops on campus: “If you are a school board and you refuse to equip your schools with school resource officers to keep our children safe, you will need to find your funding for your school on your own.”
Was Youngkin channeling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) there? Sure, and likely with the same results (namely, a lot of backpedaling).
Bluster aside, the Republican-fueled bonfire of horribles is intended to stampede the suburban voters back into the GOP column.
As an electoral strategy, it’s cynical to its core. But the polling data seems to show that it may be working, moving just enough suburbanites to make the outcome close — and maybe even deliver the GOP its first statewide win since 2009.
The close calls extend down the ballot. According to Wason Center polling data released Wednesday morning, the race between Democrat Hala Ayala and Republican Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor “is also a statistical tie.” In the attorney general race, incumbent Mark R. Herring (D) and challenger Jason Miyares (R) are separated by one percentage point — well within the margin of error.
The bottom line for the GOP’s closing argument is that the data show it’s got real power. Fear works. Fear is good (for politicians).
Which is why Democrats are using it, too. Partisans may not want to hear that, but the big hitters Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe has paraded through the commonwealth in recent days aren’t selling a vision of a shining city on a hill.
Even the generally sunny former president Barack Obama did his level best to expose what Democrats have long believed about the Youngkin campaign: It’s just a sanitized version of the Jan. 6 rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
“You can’t run ads telling me you’re a regular ol’ hoops-playing, dish-washing, fleece-wearing guy, but quietly cultivate support from those who seek to tear down our democracy,” Obama said.
Democrats haven’t had to go far or dig deep to find current examples to bolster their argument that a vote for Youngkin — and a Youngkin win — would be a stamp of approval for the revanchist wing of the GOP.
President Biden amplified this message in his campaign appearance for McAuliffe Tuesday night. Biden said the kind of violence on display in the Capitol on Jan. 6 doesn’t have to come clothed in a MAGA hat or buffalo horns. It can wear “a smile and a fleece vest.”
And so the major party campaigns slouch toward Election Day with plenty of fear on display. They are sowing the earth and air with it. They are counting on it to carry them to victory.
My question is what the loser will do when his brand of fear comes up short.