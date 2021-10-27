For instance, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sharply faulted the proposal at a caucus meeting earlier this week, according to a Democratic aide who overheard the remarks. This aide told me Pelosi pronounced it a PR stunt that wouldn’t accomplish anything.
“Pelosi absolutely destroyed it,” the aide said.
Another Democratic aide confirmed Pelosi’s criticism, but noted that there’s still not a bill text for the proposal, as Democrats coalesced around it only in recent days.
“The Speaker expressed frustration Monday that there was no text and therefore impossible to score,” this aide told me. “The thrust of her comments were about it being too late in the process not to have a codified proposal.”
As noted earlier, the billionaires’ tax is designed to address the fact that the ultrawealthy often pay very low taxes relative to vast fortunes. Investment returns are taxed at a lower rate than labor income, and such gains can also be shielded from taxation entirely by refraining from realizing them. This allows borrowing against investments to finance a lavish lifestyle without those investments or their gains ever facing taxation.
Democrats conceived of two main answers to this. Because the problem allows large investment gains to be passed to wealthy heirs untaxed, Democrats proposed closing that loophole. But Democrats killed this idea after getting spooked by absurd demagoguery claiming this would target family farms.
The billionaires’ tax is the second answer. Among other things, it would target those with $1 billion in assets or $100 million in annual income by taxing gains on tradeable assets such as stock, even if they go unrealized. This could raise hundreds of billions of dollars.
Now the proposal is struggling to survive. But Manchin isn’t the only one to blame. Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, has questioned whether it will hold up in court. That would dovetail with Pelosi’s private opposition, and both of them working together suggest there may be plenty of other House Democrats privately opposed.
And other Senate Democrats appear to oppose the proposal but don’t want to say so openly. After all, it’s not easy to come down on the side of protecting the wealth of billionaires.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the Finance Committee chair, is vowing to fight on for the billionaires’ tax. His office dismisses the notion that the proposal is half baked, saying he’s worked on it for two years.
But regardless, what’s frustrating is that as Democrats keep putting one proposal after another on the chopping block to satisfy various members, they are making it harder to answer other members’ objections to remaining possibilities. And the window to solve big problems is shrinking.
For instance: Manchin objects to the billionaires’ tax as “convoluted.” He opposes targeting only the very wealthiest, instead preferring a larger base of upper income people to tax. But that goal is being made harder by his fellow centrist, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who is putting that broader base farther out of reach by nixing hikes on corporate and top income tax rates.
Then there’s the fact that Democrats themselves already pulled the plug on the proposal to tax large fortunes at death. If they won’t do that, and they won’t pass the billionaires’ tax, then it’s unclear whether they’ll be able to target billionaires paying such relatively low tax rates at all.
“Allowing billionaires to amass fortunes without ever paying taxes on them is a compelling problem,” Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center, told me. “We either can try to tax unrealized gains during life, or at death.”
“If we don’t do either, we leave in place huge inequities of our tax code that allow billionaires to escape taxation while working people pay taxes,” Rosenthal continued.
It may be that we don’t do either.
All is not lost. Other proposals are still alive: There’s the corporate minimum tax, which would require large corporations to report to the IRS what they report to shareholders, and pay a minimum of 15 percent tax on it, to target profitable corporations that game down tax bills.
As Robert Kuttner points out, this proposal, a longtime brainchild of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) shows the virtues of having many good policy ideas in the works for situations where the ugliest of political calculations kill other good proposals, as is happening right now.
Then there’s the global minimum tax, which would prevent tax avoidance by multinational corporations, and a proposal to tax stock buybacks. Those and a few other proposals are still in the Democrats’ package, an aide confirms.
But still: If Democrats pass on the chance to crack down on low-tax-paying billionaires, that would be a pretty huge missed opportunity.