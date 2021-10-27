The article may have inconvenienced Putin and his family, but its impact on the lives of Proekt’s journalists was drastic. Shortly after the story appeared, Proekt was placed on the roster of “undesirable” organizations, effectively banning all of our activity in Russia, and almost all of our reporters (including myself) were designated as “foreign agents.” The authorities opened a libel investigation against three Proekt journalists (including me). Any one of the charges can result in jail time — which is why I am writing this article at Stanford University, where I have settled since being forced to leave my homeland.