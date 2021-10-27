But there was one topic that Russian broadcasters scrupulously avoided: the allegations that people in the entourage of Vladimir Putin had channeled tens of millions of dollars to a woman named Svetlana Krivonogikh, alleged to be one of the Russian president’s romantic partners — and the mother of one of his children.
Ever since he rose to the top of the Russian political system, Putin has made it clear that he is determined to shield his family and closest friends from public scrutiny — and that anyone who violates this unwritten law will pay dearly.
Many people probably sympathize. After all, surely Putin has a right to family privacy, and it’s only natural that he would want to shield them from the spotlight.
As understandable as such a reaction might be, it misses the point. Putin is a public figure, and it is precisely he who has entangled the lives of the people closest to him with issues of power, control and the public purse. Where Krivonogikh got her wealth is relevant not only to Putin’s personal life, it is also a matter of life and death for the people of my country.
In 2020, the investigative journalism website Proekt, which I founded, published a story about Krivonogikh. According to our reporting, Putin had begun his relationship with Krivonogikh when he was still married to his then-wife, Lyudmila Putina, but had kept it out of public view to protect his image as the champion of “traditional values.” His mistress — who is also, as our reporters determined, the mother of his third daughter — benefited from new professional prospects and financial resources during this time.
The article may have inconvenienced Putin and his family, but its impact on the lives of Proekt’s journalists was drastic. Shortly after the story appeared, Proekt was placed on the roster of “undesirable” organizations, effectively banning all of our activity in Russia, and almost all of our reporters (including myself) were designated as “foreign agents.” The authorities opened a libel investigation against three Proekt journalists (including me). Any one of the charges can result in jail time — which is why I am writing this article at Stanford University, where I have settled since being forced to leave my homeland.
To understand why these issues deserve public attention, one need only consider the covid-19 pandemic. Right now, amid a surge in infections, the death toll among Russians is reaching new highs. Yet our kleptocrats, enabled and encouraged by the Kremlin, continue to enrich themselves even as regular people continue dying in underfunded state hospitals.
Consider the Botkin State Clinic, an infectious disease hospital in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city. The hospital, founded in the 19th century, hasn’t been renovated for decades. When the pandemic hit, Botkin became the scene of countless tragedies. It experienced shortages of everything: beds, doctors, medicines. This summer, St. Petersburg became the deadliest city in Russia, registering almost 100 daily deaths due to covid-19.
Yet even as public facilities such as Botkin were falling apart, Putin’s friends and relatives — including his ex-mistress Krivonogikh — our reporting showed, have been busily building multimillion-dollar residential buildings for themselves. Much of the funding for these lavish homes has come from Bank Rossiya, one of the largest private Russian banks. (We repeatedly asked Bank Rossiya for a response, but it has consistently refused any comment.)
The bank’s shareholders are all people close to Putin; Krivonogikh is a co-owner, which makes her — and the source of her wealth — part of a story that has a direct impact on the welfare of ordinary Russian citizens.
Of course, if a private bank chooses to spend its hard-earned money on such projects with the approval of its shareholders, that might not have been a problem. But Bank Rossiya didn’t build its fortune from private funds. It was founded on cash from the Communist Party of the Soviet Union back in the early 1990s — money that had been essentially confiscated from the citizens of Russia.
Over the past two decades, Bank Rossiya has gained additional capital by taking over a formerly state-owned insurance company, as well as assets from the country’s largest television companies. None of these deals could have taken place without the support of the Kremlin — and, specifically, from Putin. And when Western sanctions harmed the bank, Putin came to its rescue by authorizing Bank Rossiya to collect utility bill payments from ordinary Russians.
Even after the personal price I’ve had to pay for my investigations, I will continue to expose Russia’s corruption and Putin’s clandestine wealth. We must do it for the sake of those Russians who are deprived of access to decent medicine, pensions and other essential services by the kleptocrats who like to keep everything in the family.