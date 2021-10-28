A far different reality — and a more sickening one — was evident four days later in the courtroom of Judge Alexei Semin in the Trusovsky District Court of Astrakhan in southern Russia. Judge Semin sentenced three men, Rustam Diarov, Sergei Klikunov and Yevgeny Ivanov, to eight years in prison, and Yevgeny’s wife, Olga Ivanova, to 3½ years, on charges of organizing and participating in “extremist activities.” What they did was discuss the Bible and worship as Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian denomination that is nonviolent, eschews subservience to the state, refuses military service, does not vote and views God as the only true leader. The Russian courts banned Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 as “extremist,” and Mr. Putin’s security services have mercilessly persecuted them ever since. This was the longest prison sentence yet in a saga of senseless punishment, although one other believer also got eight years in June.