Biden’s health-care proposals amount to more wasteful spending and worrying nationalization of policy. This plan has two prongs: It would increase subsidies to people with health insurance through the Obamacare insurance exchanges, and it would provide Medicaid insurance for people living in states that have chosen not to adopt the Obamacare-offered Medicaid expansion for working-class adults. The first is misguided, since premiums themselves are inflated because of Obamacare’s over-regulation of the plans offered — a problem the Trump administration attempted to address through its approval of short-term insurance plans. The second proposal is an attack on federalism, as it effectively eliminates the ability of states to decide for themselves whether to participate in the Medicaid expansion. These make sense only if you believe that a one-size-fits-all health system, designed and administered by the federal government, is ultimately a good thing.
The plan also takes the wrong approach to combating climate change. The only way the world’s nations will collectively reduce carbon emissions is if the technology exists to do so in an economically efficient manner. That will require research into breakthroughs such as large batteries that can cheaply store massive amounts of electricity produced by solar, wind or geothermal power. Instead of focusing federal subsidies on this type of research, Biden throws money at subsidizing adoption of existing technologies, such as expensive rooftop solar panels or electric vehicles. None of this eliminates the need for large, fossil-fueled electricity generation plants to keep the current flowing when the sun doesn’t shine or the wind doesn’t blow. And it does nothing to fuel large office buildings or massive manufacturing plants that can’t generate enough electricity from rooftop solar. Biden’s plan is good for existing companies in clean-energy fields, but it likely won’t do anything meaningful to halt the planet’s warming.
That bias toward bailing out existing providers is a leitmotif across the package. Colleges and universities increase tuition annually and are providing huge salaries to their executives and money managers. The plan proposes to increase Pell Grants and direct payments to these institutions, but they are under no obligation to make their products more affordable. Child-care providers would get massive amounts of cash from the expanded subsidies but face no controls to prevent them from raising prices and reaping the money for themselves. Purchasers of electric vehicles would receive large tax credits, but only if they buy cars built by union workers. That won’t save the planet, but it would help save the faltering United Auto Workers union. In other words, this bill is an early Christmas present for interest groups primarily allied with the Democratic Party.
This doesn’t mean there aren’t some good ideas tucked into the massive plan. The Internal Revenue Service should receive more funding to conduct more audits, as Biden proposes. Underreporting of income is a significant problem that costs the federal government nearly $600 billion a year in uncollected revenue. Starving the IRS so that tax cheats can get away with shirking their obligations is wrong and shortsighted.
Expanding the earned-income tax credit for childless workers is another decent proposal. People shouldn’t be forced into poverty because they have to pay income taxes, something a larger EITC would prevent.
There is still a lot unknown about this massive expansion of federal government power. The devil is always in the details, and only full legislative text will make those details known to all. More instances of special-interest bailouts and protections will almost certainly emerge once the bill is released.
Biden’s framework will disappoint progressive purists, but it clarifies something for voters: Democrats may differ among themselves on the proper size and scope of the federal government, but they are united in the belief that the country will be better off if it controls more aspects of our lives and economy, regardless of cost or actual need. That sobering reality is something all Americans will have to decide whether they want in the 2022 midterms.