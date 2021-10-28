Investigators believe that the concussion-like damage may have been caused by mobile directed energy weapons, such as ones Russia, China and other adversaries have been developing for more than a decade. An investigation last year by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine concluded that directed energy was “the most plausible mechanism in explaining these cases.” Despite speculation that cases may reflect mass hysteria, the report said the acute symptoms “cannot be ascribed to psychological and social factors” based on current evidence.