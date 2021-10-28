The challenging reality for Democrats who would seek to claim Pope Francis for their “side” is that there is direct conflict between many of the party’s policies and the teachings of the Catholic Church, especially those regarding the preeminent issues of life and human dignity. Less than two weeks after both Biden and Pelosi (D-Calif.) blasted the Texas law that effectively banned most surgical abortions, the pope said that “those who carry out abortions kill,” and once compared abortion to hiring ”a hitman to resolve a problem.” The pope has also said that “gender theory” is “dangerous” and has rejected same-sex marriage, explaining “marriage is a sacrament [and] the Church doesn’t have the power to change the sacraments.” In addition, the pope has been critical of the manner in which the Biden administration withdrew U.S. troops from Afghanistan.