In other cases, our lack of paid family leave pushes women out of the workforce. If Manchin is, as he claims, so concerned about people relying on “entitlements” and refusing to work, he might want to consider that paid leave helps keep mothers on the job. One study of California’s program, published by the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management in 2012, found it increased the likelihood a woman would remain employed after giving birth. (One likely reason: Daycares rarely accept children younger than six weeks.) Google says when they upped both the length and pay of their maternity leave, takers were 50 percent more likely to remain with the company.