Paid family and medical leave is something citizens of other wealthy nations take for granted. But in the United States, large employers are only mandated to offer up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave. For more, new parents are reliant on the generosity of their employers and geographic luck. Only nine states and the District of Columbia demand it in some form.
So where does Trump come in? The former president made life difficult for federal workers in many ways, but he did one good thing for them: signing legislation granting federal workers access to 12 weeks of paid parental leave.
And Trump also supported other less robust plans to offer new mothers a paid way to remain home. In his final State of the Union address, he endorsed a bipartisan effort by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) to give parents up to a $5,000 advance on their child tax credits.
Trump’s daughter Ivanka, along with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), backed a plan initiated by the conservative Independent Women’s Forum, one that suggested women receive paid family leave via Social Security. In return, they would agree to delay the date they begin to receive retirement benefits.
It doesn’t sound like that bad an idea, until you realize that many workers do not retire by choice and that women are significantly more likely than men to live in penury or near poverty in their senior years. They need every dollar they can get and shouldn’t be encouraged to trade future security for short-term needs. But both the Sinema-Cassidy plan and the Rubio-Trump plan are infinitely better than the current status quo, which is, again, no guaranteed paid leave at all.
Little wonder then, that a CBS News/YouGov poll about the Build Back Better legislation found almost 3 out of 4 voters want to see family leave turned into a paid benefit, including half of Republicans. In a nation that likes to proclaim its commitment to family values, 1 in 4 women are back on the job within two weeks of having a child because they can’t afford to remain at home to bond with their child and recover from childbirth. (Yes, the woman taking your order in a restaurant or answering a customer service inquiry might well still be recovering from a C-section.)
In other cases, our lack of paid family leave pushes women out of the workforce. If Manchin is, as he claims, so concerned about people relying on “entitlements” and refusing to work, he might want to consider that paid leave helps keep mothers on the job. One study of California’s program, published by the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management in 2012, found it increased the likelihood a woman would remain employed after giving birth. (One likely reason: Daycares rarely accept children younger than six weeks.) Google says when they upped both the length and pay of their maternity leave, takers were 50 percent more likely to remain with the company.
But in the United States, those who need help the most are frequently the least likely to receive it. Access to paid family leave is often a sign of privilege. The higher one’s income, the more likely one will receive paid family leave from an employer. Black and Latina women are more likely to lack access to paid family leave than their White peers.
None of this is to say the Democratic plan was a particularly good one. It was not. In a failed effort to satisfy Manchin, it was pared down from 12 weeks to a less useful four weeks. At the rumored insistence of Rep. Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.), who is a leading congressional recipient of insurance industry PAC money, it was going to be administered not by the government, but by the insurance industry, all but a formula for bureaucratic snafus and bad faith.
But that flawed offering was still going to be much better than the national paid family leave policy that we have now, which is nothing, and will now continue to be nothing. Here’s hoping Donald Trump doesn’t notice. I’m not counting on it.