It is disappointing that the Democrats could not bring themselves to support income and inheritance tax reforms that would have broadened the revenue base for these programs while ameliorating inequality. It is particularly disappointing that they failed to embrace a carbon tax, carbon cap or any enforceable clean energy standard that would ensure all the green spending translates into greenhouse emissions reductions. But the pressing nature of the problem argues for accepting suboptimal policy in the interest of addressing an environmental crisis on which there is little time left to act. Similarly, the prospect of preserving recent gains in cutting childhood poverty and shoring up health-care coverage helps make the other compromises worthwhile.