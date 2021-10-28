It is not as large or ambitious as most Democratic lawmakers wanted. Important policies, particularly on climate, have been badly compromised. But if Democratic lawmakers keep its core elements intact in the coming days of dealmaking, the measure will do substantial good.
It would fund for six years universal prekindergarten. It would spend half a trillion dollars over 10 years on climate change programs, including expanded green energy subsidies and hardening infrastructure against more violent climatic conditions. It would offer subsidized health-care coverage through 2025 to millions of low-income Americans stuck in the Medicaid “coverage gap,” who currently lack a plausible path to getting insurance. It would also shore up the Affordable Care Act, on which millions of other Americans depend for coverage.
The plan would maintain an expanded child tax credit, which drastically cut child poverty this year, through 2022. It would also extend for a year the enhanced earned-income tax credit, a highly successful anti-poverty initiative. Additional funding for Pell grants would help more Americans attend college.
The White House estimates that spending on these and other programs would cost $1.75 trillion over a decade. Negotiators excised some of the least defensible ideas, such as an expensive Medicare expansion for already highly subsidized seniors.
To pay for these programs and cut the deficit, the White House proposes raising $2 trillion in revenue, including a 15 percent minimum tax on big companies, multinational corporate tax reform that would make it harder for firms to hide money in tax havens, a surtax on incomes over $10 million and better Internal Revenue Service tax enforcement. Enhanced tax enforcement, which the White House estimates would bring in an extra $400 billion over 10 years, may not prove as rich a revenue source as Democrats imagine. But other pay-fors are credible, and if Democrats hold to them, would bring in substantial new tax revenue.
It is disappointing that the Democrats could not bring themselves to support income and inheritance tax reforms that would have broadened the revenue base for these programs while ameliorating inequality. It is particularly disappointing that they failed to embrace a carbon tax, carbon cap or any enforceable clean energy standard that would ensure all the green spending translates into greenhouse emissions reductions. But the pressing nature of the problem argues for accepting suboptimal policy in the interest of addressing an environmental crisis on which there is little time left to act. Similarly, the prospect of preserving recent gains in cutting childhood poverty and shoring up health-care coverage helps make the other compromises worthwhile.
It is now time for Democrats on Capitol Hill to put aside their differences and pull this package over the legislative finish line. This is an imperative upon which Mr. Biden said his presidency and their majority now rest. More important, it is something the country needs and deserves.