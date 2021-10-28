But here’s a newfound demonstration of their skill: Back then, they had control of the House and then the Senate, giving them the institutional authority to create news events by holding hearings at which they could preen and shout. They don’t have that now. But their propaganda system is both agile and mature, so that as soon as they find an issue that appears to induce the proper anger among their base, they can find ways to whip it into an absolute frenzy.